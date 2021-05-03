Irish Examiner view: Official failings are a real betrayal of the people

Thousands of homes forced to pay for their own sewage treatment plants is another example of a dysfunctional structure within this state
Irish Examiner view: Official failings are a real betrayal of the people

Thousands of families are paying for sewage treatment due to a change of rules with Irish Water. 

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 08:29

The idea of social solidarity, of supportive cohesion can seem one of those optional, nebulous ideas until circumstances decree that we must rely on it. 

That truth has been brought home in the most dramatic, disheartening and regular ways to the generations trying to secure a home in a rich society — this one — that tolerates a market-contrived housing crisis. Their ordeal has in many instances been exacerbated by ever fewer lenders who conspire against them through instruments like tracker mortgages. As those thousands of homeowners faced with huge bills to fireproof apartments approved, if only virtually, by regulators understand all too well there is a dog-eat-dog culture alive in our dysfunctional housing market.

We report today on another strand in that crisis. Thousands of families are paying for sewage treatment due to issues with Irish Water. They live on estates where water systems satisfied regulations that predated Irish Water. However, over 10,000 homes are burdened with bills as their water and sewage services are not connected to the Irish Water's system, one built through public funds. They depend on infrastructure, often temporary and some may be held legally responsible for their water services.

This dilemma exists despite some planning permissions explicitly stating that when infrastructure was completed to the council standards it would be taken in charge. However, guidelines agreed between Irish Water and local authorities exclude estates with water treatment or wastewater treatment plants provided by the developer.

These failings are so frequent, so embedded in our housing market that it is no longer adequate to describe them as such. They are, tragically, officially sanctioned betrayals.

