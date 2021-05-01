Irish Examiner view: Don’t dump that dog

There has been an increase in dog ownership during the lockdown.

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 09:35

Dog lovers can sleep slightly easier tonight now that the Los Angeles gang of five who kidnapped Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs has been arrested. Gaga's dog walker was shot and two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken on February 24. Lady Gaga offered a “no questions asked” $500,000 reward that may, or may not, have been paid.

Some Irish dog owners now face a very different kind of dilemma. One of the features of lockdown was an unprecedented surge in dog ownership intended to add colour and companionship to otherwise long and isolated days. The demand-and-supply equation pushed puppy prices to unprecedented levels, well over €4,000 in some cases. It also fuelled a tsunami of dog thefts.

Now that lockdown measures are, thankfully, about to be eased and workers will in time return to offices, the lustre of dog ownership, especially in confined living spaces may quickly fade. Though already stretched, animal welfare agencies may have to offer support if only to avert the cruellest option - dog dumping.

