Irish Examiner view: Swift resignation best for everyone 

It was Harold Wilson who once declared: “A week is a long time in politics.” Arlene Foster had even less time than that to consider her position and her political future. She has done the honourable thing by resigning quickly and potentially avoiding a long period of political in-fighting within the DUP.
Ms Foster’s future as DUP leader and first minister became untenable after party colleagues mounted a heave against her on Tuesday.
Up to 22 of the party’s 28 Stormont Assembly members and four of its eight Westminster MPs signed a letter expressing no confidence in her leadership.
It reflects widespread discontent within the party over post-Brexit trading arrangements between the North and Britain, along with other issues. Her resignation will give her replacement time to prepare for next year’s assembly elections.
The DUP’s lead over Sinn Féin is razor-thin: 28 seats against 27. Even a small swing to SF could be enough to make it the dominant party and usher in Michelle O’Neill as first minister. That would be a horrifying thought for many unionists, not just DUP supporters. Latest polls show SF 5% ahead of the DUP, putting it on course to become the most popular political party on both sides of the border.
Whoever replaces Arlene Foster will be be a hugely important figure both north and south of the border. Instability in the North helps no one. All parties must work together to ensure peace and prosperity.