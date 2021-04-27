Irish Examiner view: Public inquiry system has squandered its credibility

Our system of public inquiries is so dysfunctional that it is hard not to imagine that it is deliberately so, especially as those being investigated are almost invariably public employees and, very often, their relationships with businesses.

Why, after all, would this country’s politicians or bureaucrats establish an efficient system to expose if not wrongdoing then negligence bordering on the criminal?

It is not cynical to suggest that any reticence Official Ireland might express around a streamlined system might be encouraged by elements of the legal professions who are the major beneficiaries from this ongoing charade.

That is just one side of the story.

The other, more important one, is that inquiries designed — supposedly — to confront poor performance are essentially meaningless, as real consequences are as unlikely as a unicorn winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh next month.

A problem may be identified but, in our usual way, it will not be confronted.

Beef tribunal

The culture was established 30 years ago next month, when the Beef Tribunal began deliberations on May 31, 1991.

It concluded that tax evasion was rife in the sector — yet the only prosecution taken was against journalist Susan O’Keefe who was charged but acquitted for not revealing her sources.

That hearing set the tone and when, six years later in 1997, the Moriarty Tribunal was established to look into the financial affairs of Charles Haughey and Michael Lowry, meaningful consequences were, and are, as unlikely as that Curragh unicorn.

The can was kicked down the road and is still, 24 years later, being kicked along it.

That tribunal published a report 10 years ago, yet no prosecutions ensued.

We are assured that investigations “are continuing”. Micheál Martin said that, as of October, the cost stood at €65.5m.

Grace inquiry

That ineffectiveness seems to be behind the snail’s-pace inquiry into the abuse of a woman named Grace.

Set up in 2016 following allegations about the 20 years of abuse in a foster home — despite the fact that health authorities may have known about the threat — conclusions are, five years later, awaited.

That the State is paying €22,000 a month — €264,000 a year — for the commission of investigation’s offices underlines the disconnect in this process.

Similar disquiet, though for different reasons, surrounds the CervicalCheck tribunal.

Though a relatively modest €2.5m has been spent on it, campaigners have suggested that it might be wound up as it is not meeting the needs of the women involved, or their families.

Though the Grace and CervicalCheck inquiries are necessary due to suspected health failings, it would be unfair to suggest that Robert Watt, the new secretary-general of the Department of Health, might be able to expedite them.

However, it is fair to suggest that he might influence the shape of the inevitable pandemic inquiries in a way that inspires the kind of confidence all too absent today.

All our inquiries seem as much about collusion as they do about providing clarity leading to transformative consequences.

Any doubt about that assessment can be set aside by reference to the greatest exercise in smoke-and-mirrors tokenism of all — our half-cocked, hand-tied banking inquiry.

Exactly.