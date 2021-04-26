Irish Examiner view: Catholic schools and the Constitution at odds over sex education

Life is a process of change and a process of accepting and embracing that change. Individuals can, and do, embrace change at their own pace. Societies, through amendments to the Constitution in our case, collectively set the pace for change. Next month marks the sixth anniversary of a hugely necessary and positive change.

The Thirty-fourth Amendment of the Constitution Act 2015 changed the Constitution to facilitate marriage between people of the same gender. Until that law is repealed, unimaginable in today's circumstances, that is the final considered position of this society.