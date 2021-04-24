Irish Examiner view: We need to revise property laws

Housing crisis is a failure of public processes, particularly politics
Irish Examiner view: We need to revise property laws
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 09:18

It is easy, and all too often correct, to be angry about our housing crisis. 

No matter how you dress it up, it is a failure of public processes, particularly politics. This failure endures because the demands of social justice are not recognised and the gumption needed to deliver them is all too absent.

That crisis is exacerbated by the increasingly limited options available to those who wish to take out a mortgage. 

Those options shrink as banks quit the market, often citing difficulties around repossessing properties as one of many reasons to move to other markets.

Today, we report on the difficulties faced by Limerick City and County Council in their efforts to remove structures, including a road, built without authorisation.

The cost in time and effort, and scarce funds, too, is utterly wasteful and, once again, points to the urgent need to review legislation around these matters.

The effort would, as everyone involved would acknowledge, be far better used to provide housing rather than jumping through legal hoops.

Council resorts to legal action to remove road used by dealers in Limerick 

