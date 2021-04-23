Irish Examiner view: Biden sets new carbon deadline for America

US president says we are in a “decisive decade” and that America will cut carbon emissions by 50%-52% below 2005 levels
US president Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House on Thursday, April 22, in Washington. Picture: Evan Vucci/AP

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 08:34

In the long ago, before greenhouse gases were an issue, a certain type of writer argued that only four subjects deserved a poet’s serious attention. 

Were that discussion held today, the range of subjects might be even narrower; which, because we are human, brings its own difficulties. 

The discussion around climate change has gone on for so long now that it can all too often be little more than background noise.

Yesterday’s announcement from Climate and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan that he expects the Climate Action Bill to pass through the Oireachtas in a few weeks may just, unfortunately, fall into that category.

However, yesterday’s declaration from US president Joe Biden that we are in a “decisive decade” and that America will cut carbon emissions by 50%-52% below 2005 levels this decade is a promise that carries greater heft. 

Speaking at a virtual summit of 40 world leaders, Mr Biden doubled America’s previous promise and came in line with most western democracies. 

His administration hopes the commitment will encourage China, India, and others to go further before the crucial COP26 meeting, in Glasgow in November.

US vice-president Kamala Harris added: “As a global community, it is imperative that we act quickly and together to confront this crisis.” 

Those poets of old might be surprised to see a woman in the White House but they could not dismiss the urgency of the message.

