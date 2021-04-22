Irish Examiner view: Attitudes to Irish unity are changing

Two polls published this week on both sides of the border reveal some surprising attitudes to the prospect of a united Ireland or the breakup of the UK within the next few years. Both polls were held in the run-up to the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland on May 3.

A majority of people in the Republic do not believe there will be a united Ireland within the next 10 years, according to a Red C poll. However, a majority of people on both sides of the border believe Northern Ireland will have left the UK within 25 years, either as a separate state or as part of a united Ireland. A poll commissioned by BBC Northern Ireland’s Spotlight programme reveals that only 40% of people in the North see the anniversary of its formation in 1921 as a cause for celebration. It also found that 49% of the North’s residents favour remaining a part of the UK, while 43% supported leaving. In the Republic, 51% favoured a united Ireland, with 27% backing the status quo.