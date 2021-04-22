Irish Examiner view: Danes introduce Covid passport

Carlsberg don’t do post-pandemic reopenings but, if they did, they would probably look something like the way authorities are handling matters in Denmark. A nation of 5.8m, their vaccination programme is on a par with ours but, in tandem with that, they are using frequent and rapid testing to allow the hospitality sector return to near normal.

While much of Europe remains in lockdown, soccer fans in Denmark are now allowed into stadiums while bars, restaurants, and museums are reopening. In order for Danes to enjoy these new freedoms, they must prove they are infection-free, by showing a ‘coronapas’, or coronavirus passport.