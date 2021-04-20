Irish Examiner View: Ugly coup to kill beautiful game

Teams involved resent massive TV income is shared with the less glittering clubs
Liverpool fans in the stands at Anfield. 

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 10:29

Unquestioning deference to market forces manifests itself in every aspect of life. Yet, the decision by 12 European blue-riband soccer clubs to try to establish a European Super League over the heads of national administrators underlines commercial intent and the power of market forces in a primal way.  

The English, Spanish and Italian clubs involved seem to have abandoned most of the old ties that made it possible - just - to imagine professional sport was a community exercise where "legacy fans" believed their interests were relevant. The plans, which would represent one of the biggest changes ever made in the football calendar, threaten not only the Champions' League but could have a seismic impact on the club game.

This commercial coup is about concentrating income rather than promoting the sport. The six English clubs involved have long resented that the massive TV income they generate is shared with the less glittering clubs that make up the Premiership. The ESL suggests their new format will involve midweek fixtures, with all participating clubs continuing to compete in national leagues, “preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game”.

These ambitions that run parallel to some voiced by interests involved in professional rugby, are predicated on one thing - an insatiable appetite among sports fans for pay-to-view sport. Unfortunately, the clubs involved seem to have the heft to test that theory to destruction.

There will be casualties from this smash and grab, some of them far more important than soccer. 

Everton accuse ‘Big Six’ of ‘preposterous arrogance’ over ESL plan

