Irish Examiner View: Ugly coup to kill beautiful game

Unquestioning deference to market forces manifests itself in every aspect of life. Yet, the decision by 12 European blue-riband soccer clubs to try to establish a European Super League over the heads of national administrators underlines commercial intent and the power of market forces in a primal way.

The English, Spanish and Italian clubs involved seem to have abandoned most of the old ties that made it possible - just - to imagine professional sport was a community exercise where "legacy fans" believed their interests were relevant. The plans, which would represent one of the biggest changes ever made in the football calendar, threaten not only the Champions' League but could have a seismic impact on the club game.