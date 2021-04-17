Irish Examiner View: US withdrawal from Afghanistan raises some concerns

Irish Examiner View: US withdrawal from Afghanistan raises some concerns

US Marines scan the northwest perimeter of the American military compound at Afghanistan's Kandahar airport. US President Joe Biden has announced the withdrawal of all troops from the country by September 11. 

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 08:25

British efforts to conquer Afghanistan were so disastrous that the misadventures had to be enumerated so students might differentiate one catastrophe from the other. The First Anglo-Afghan War of 1839 to 1842, and the British army's near annihilation during a retreat from Kabul, did not prevent a repeated disaster in 1878. Yet, Russia did not learn the lesson and spent a fruitless decade from 1979 trying to impose its will on Afghanistan. America duly followed suit with a similar outcome.

That experience was so traumatic that in 2010, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, advised President Barack Obama that America risked a “major strategic failure,” and recommended “a political solution and troop withdrawal.” This advice was followed and is often the case in these murky, deadlocked situations Obama authorised secret talks with the Taliban.

That process was consolidated this week when President Biden announced that US forces would quit that bruised and battered country after 20 years of trying to deliver “increasingly unclear” objectives. That, from the perspective of America and its allies, and despite more than 2,200 American deaths, is an acceptance of the reality of the situation. An obvious legacy of America’s two-decade-long failure is the recognition that there are limits to American military power, especially when it is directed at changing the culture and internal politics of other countries.

And there is the rub. Some powerful Afghan forces represent and impose repressive values and behaviour in a way that can only inspire dread among those Afghans unmoved by convention values and allegiances.  Though the American withdrawal is welcome the fate of less conservative Afghans must be a cause of huge concern.

Read More

Joe Biden demands action after US mass shooting claims eight lives

More in this section

Prime Minister's Questions Irish Examiner view: British prime minister Boris Johnson is up to his old tricks
Irish Examiner view: Family of George Nkencho meet justice minister Helen McEntee Irish Examiner view: Family of George Nkencho meet justice minister Helen McEntee
FILE PHOTO While the delivery of 200 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is being delayed due to blood clo Irish Examiner view: Welcome clarity in removing ambiguity around vaccines
joe bidenus
Irish Examiner View: US withdrawal from Afghanistan raises some concerns

Irish Examiner view: A lot of expectations put on new insurance guidelines

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices