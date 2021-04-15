Irish Examiner view: British prime minister Boris Johnson is up to his old tricks

It looks like British prime minister Boris Johnson is up to his old tricks again in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol.
The EU launched legal proceedings against the UK on March 15 following the decision by the secretary of state for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis to unilaterally delay the full implementation of the protocol.
The European Commission sent two letters to the UK’s chief Brexit minister David Frost alleging a breach of the protocol and calling on his government to refrain from putting into practice the announced extension of the grace period for border checks on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.
However, the UK has reportedly now asked for more time to respond to the legal action taken by the EU.
This smacks of obfuscation, the favoured tactic of Mr Johnson to deal with political problems — when he can get away with it.
It is important that the EU does not allow him to get away with it. The issue has been evident for the past five years, so how much more time do they really need?