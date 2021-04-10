Irish Examiner view: Political engagement never more important

This weekend, as spring's green tide finally pushes winter's ochre remnants aside, many grandparents will wonder when they might get to hug or even see their grandchildren. They will parse changing pandemic rules hoping that a longed-for visit cannot be too far away. In the absence of those grandchildren, some might have wondered what kind of a world they — we — have left for those children. They might have considered climate change, deepening inequities, how opportunity is not as ubiquitous as before, housing scandals and, maybe the resurgence of autocracy in Europe or any number of other all-too depressing legacies. The transgenerational charge sheet is heavy, so heavy that the key issue, the catalyst for all this dysfunction might not even be considered.

All of these issues, to one degree or another, are consequences of political disengagement, of imagining that democracy and social development can advance on a kind of autopilot. That leave-it-to-someone-else continues despite mounting and distressing evidence that the no-free-lunch equation is as real in politics as it is in any other aspect of life. It would be overstating the case, and silly too, to suggest that politics cannot be left to politicians but the cynicism provoked by the system and its indifference or irrelevance on so many issues must be addressed if it is to have any authenticity if it is to help society stay on an even keel much less realise our potential.