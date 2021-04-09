Irish Examiner view: Why don’t we embrace rules?

Were this a normal year, the sports pages would be alive with one county GAA management figure or another appealing to one Croke Park disciplinar or another to have a ban on a red-carded county star overturned or modified.

This indifference to the rules, this expectation that they can be bent, is almost culturally normalised and, sadly, not just in the GAA. That may be behind the fact that Monaghan GAA boss Seamus McEnaney has been banned for 12 weeks after a “breach of Covid-19 regulations”. McEnaney is the fourth GAA manager to face such a sanction, a punishment more symbolic than real.