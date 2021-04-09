Irish Examiner view: Wanton waste

RTÉ’s recent expose of unforgivable waste and mismanagement of public funds by the Office of Public Works bolstered the opinion that swathes of official Ireland march to a very different drum than the rest of us. It, thankfully or unfortunately depending on which side of the fence you stand, added momentum to the idea that accountability in public life or service must be given a new, proactive meaning.

That argument was strengthened further when the Public Accounts Committee heard an admission from the Department of Education that it must develop a new payroll system “as a matter of urgency” after it emerged it spent €10.2m posting fortnightly payslips to roughly 130,000 school staff over the last six years.