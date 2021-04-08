Irish Examiner view: Posturing harks back to bad old days of Troubles

When a police service comes under sustained verbal assault from a government leader, it is little wonder it will also come under physical assault from divisive and criminal elements.

Given her repeated demands for the resignation of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster must take at least some responsibility for the riots and violence seen on the streets of Derry and other parts of the North, no matter how many times she says she stands with the police facing assault.

Cutting short its Easter break, the Northern Assembly is due to meet in emergency session today to debate the violence which saw rioters aged as young as 12 burn cars, attempt to wreck homes, and attack members of the PSNI.

Police were attacked by rioters in a number of loyalist areas on Monday. The most intense clashes were witnessed in Ballymena, when nine riot police officers were injured after they attempted to halt an illegal march of loyalists. Violence also flared in Derry, Carrickfergus, and Newtownabbey, with petrol bombs and other missiles being thrown at police. A total of 41 police officers were injured in the riots.

According to Mark Kindsay, Police Federation for Northern Ireland chairman, the young rioters were being used by “more sinister elements of society” to cause disorder. In other words, the loyalist paramilitaries haven’t gone away.

Since the creation of the state of Northern Ireland, hardline unionists have used the threat of violence for political ends but it has always, ultimately, failed.

Such threats led to the abolition of the Stormont government in 1972; while the Ulster Workers’ Council demonstrations did manage to topple the first coalition government in 1974, it merely delayed the inevitability of power-sharing. The 1985 Anglo-Irish agreement survived threats of violence, as has the Good Friday Agreement which led to Sinn Féin in government.

The violence has been ascribed to a “perfect storm” consisting of two main unionist grievances: The decision not to prosecute Sinn Féin members over the funeral of Bobby Storey and problems arising from the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol. Prosecutors cited police engagement with funeral organisers as one reason why they opted not to prosecute 24 Sinn Féin politicians who attended the event in west Belfast last June. The funeral saw at least 2,000 mourners line the streets at a time when strict Covid-19 regulations were in place, prompting claims that Sinn Féin had flouted rules it helped create. Among those attending was Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill.

Ms Foster’s anger at the decision not to prosecute Sinn Féin members who attended the funeral is understandable. Her further response to it is not. Calling for the resignation of the chief constable and expressing dissatisfaction with the PSNI’s senior leadership is dangerous political posturing that harks back to the bad old days of The Troubles. It only gives succour to those behind the violence and heightens the danger that more could follow.