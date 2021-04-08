Irish Examiner view: Teachers' strike threat is wrong

Whenever unions perceive a problem that may affect their members, they tend to signal industrial action all too early in the proceedings
Irish Examiner view: Teachers' strike threat is wrong

Education Minister Norma Foley addressing delegates at the Irish National Teachers' Organisation's virtual congress this week. Picture: Moya Nolan

Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 06:30

Whenever teacher unions perceive a problem that may affect their members — be it over pay, conditions, or Covid — they tend to signal industrial action all too early in the proceedings. 

Signs being that the ASTI, TUI, and INTO have voted for a motion backing industrial action, up to and including strike, if teachers are not prioritised for vaccination.

This threat is likely to be an empty one. Any action would likely be for the next school year, by which time most adults and teachers would be vaccinated.

That teachers are asking to be vaccinated in parallel with the most vulnerable, misses the point. As our knowledge of the pandemic has improved, the advice has changed. This has caused confusion and hurt and communication in this country has been poor, leaving teachers, like all of us, aggrieved. 

But if we now know that age is the single ‘strongest predictor’ of whether Covid-19 will force someone to be admitted to hospital or ICU or cause death, there is no option for the government, which must focus on vaccinating people quickly, in order of age.

While there is a strong case to be made for vaccinating as a priority staff in special schools and those working in special classrooms because of their heightened vulnerability, the biggest predictor of death remains age.

The unions have plenty to justifiably complain about, not least the lack of a proper ventilation strategy for classrooms, given the effect it would have of reducing risk and longer-term benefits for staff and pupils alike. They should use what they see as broken vaccine promises to negotiate better commitments elsewhere.

Read More

Foley acknowledges new vaccine schedule is 'cause of upset' but defends decision after teacher unions vote for industrial action ballot

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Tsar Putin Irish Examiner view: Tsar Putin
Irish Examiner view: Quality of information all important Irish Examiner view: Quality of information all important
Irish Examiner view: Organ donors change lives Irish Examiner view: Organ donors change lives
#teacher conferences
Northern Ireland unrest

Irish Examiner view: Posturing harks back to bad old days of Troubles

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices