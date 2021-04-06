Irish Examiner view: Best foot forward

Sunshine and the pandemic restrictions have overwhelmed public parks all around Europe. The need for a change of scenery and some fresh air brought almost unprecedented crowds to public spaces. This both confirmed the enduring attraction of the great outdoors and the inadequacy of some usually restorative parks. That is as true in Ireland as it is anywhere else.
Both those issues come together in proposals around the ambitious Lee to Sea project, which describes a 45km cycling and walking superhighway from Inniscarra Dam to lower Cork Harbour.
The idea is alive with potential and challenge and, if delivered properly, it could make a huge contribution to the quality of life enjoyed in the region.
Much of the route exists and it should be completed in a way that makes it an exemplary aorta for Cork City and its river hinterland.
It is hard to think of another civic project that might have the same impact, so it obliges all involved to put their best foot forward to give the idea every chance of success.