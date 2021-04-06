Irish Examiner view: Best foot forward

Sunshine and the pandemic restrictions have overwhelmed public parks all around Europe. The need for a change of scenery and some fresh air brought almost unprecedented crowds to public spaces. This both confirmed the enduring attraction of the great outdoors and the inadequacy of some usually restorative parks. That is as true in Ireland as it is anywhere else.

Both those issues come together in proposals around the ambitious Lee to Sea project, which describes a 45km cycling and walking superhighway from Inniscarra Dam to lower Cork Harbour.