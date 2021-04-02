Irish Examiner view: Covid blame needs to be measured against science

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has endured unrelenting criticism over how Official Ireland has managed, or mismanaged, this pandemic.
Some is justified but some is unhinged as it seems to imagine that Mr Donnelly distills the vaccine in the yard of his Bray constituency office.
Vaccine shortages are the centre of this criticism but that flows from botched EU arrangements and, even though he is exceptionally confident, Mr Donnelly would concede that another miracle of the loaves and fishes is beyond his pay grade.
Some of that criticism also fails to keep pace with science’s evolving understanding of Covid-19.
That new knowledge is behind the adjustment of vaccination schedules so age rather than occupation might be a decisive factor.
It is unsurprising but disappointing that some frontline unions have criticised this science-based decision.
No one underestimates their role but to argue that science be ignored and vaccination schedules remain unchanged to benefit them is neither helpful nor wise.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Thursday, April 1, 2021 - 1:00 PM
Thursday, April 1, 2021 - 10:00 PM
Friday, April 2, 2021 - 7:00 AM