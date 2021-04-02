Irish Examiner view: A failure to plan pupils’ success

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 06:30

When, 14 years ago, the UN declared that April 2  each year would mark World Autism Awareness Day, it set a number of objectives. Foremost was a call to raise awareness around autism. 

The UN also expressed deep concern at the prevalence and high global rate of autism and the developmental challenges that brings.

Irish families struggling to cope with the impact autism has are all too well aware of the difficulties involved. 

Securing an appropriate school place is a constant theme. 

The idea that there is little enough State assistance for families struggling in this situation is a recurring one.

That is confirmed by the fact that legislation exists to oblige schools to provide an autism spectrum disorder class if demand exists. That option has only been used twice — and never in a second-level school. 

That almost €11m is spent in south Dublin each year transporting children with special needs to school suggests this is a failure of planning rather than an absence of resources. 

Breaking that figure down, one uncovered by Involve Autism, shows that there are 1,974 individuals in south Dublin transported at a daily cost of €63,579.26. 

Taxi drivers are being employed rather than teachers, and the meat-in-the-sandwich students get sub-optimal opportunities. 

Once again it is hard to understand a situation that can only continue because real accountability is as elusive as a special needs place in some schools.

