Irish Examiner View: Effective offshore wind farm legislation would help people accept roll-out

Some issues are so volatile that they reach the decision stage via a ballot box only after what seems an inordinate period. That the centenary of the foundation of Northern Ireland is about to be marked as discussions on a border poll gather pace is an example. Botched proposals around water charges seem another. Had the Constitution been amended to secure water services in public ownership then water services might not be so under-resourced today.

These are big issues but pale compared to climate action demands. A Wind Energy Ireland report to be published today suggests, thankfully, that we can enjoy a net-zero energy system by 2050. Achieving this will be difficult so public buy-in is essential. One of the ways that might be secured is by enacting legislation to ensure that wind farms must, in the first instance, be designed to operate offshore. This option is increasingly feasible and attractive as it does not impinge on remote communities.