Irish Examiner view: Let's bee better and save our pollinating insects 

All-Ireland Pollinator Plan for 2021-2025 seeks to further reduce the threat to the country's 98 wild bee species
A third of Ireland's 98 wild bee species are threatened with extinction because of how we use land, mowing or spraying the flora that sustains these flying life-givers. Picture: iStock

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 08:18

It may confound our hubris, now that we've left our an imprint on Mars and carry international communications centres in our pockets, to be reminded of our dependencies. 

It may be, as technology conquers one horizon after another, chastening to be reminded of how dependent we still are on tiny, disinterested insects — the pollinators essential to plant life. 

That dependency is underlined by the devastation wreaked on those species in recent years.  A third of Ireland's 98 wild bee species are threatened with extinction because of how we use land, mowing or spraying the flora that sustains these flying life-givers.

Five years ago an All-Ireland Pollinator Plan was launched and it has been a huge success. 

It succeeded because there was a community-wide response. There are community orchards, and pollinator-friendly railway stations, campuses, schools and gardens. 

The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan for 2021-2025 has just been launched. Hopefully, it will be at least as successful and that more and more of us find a way to contribute to that vital reversal.

From little aphids, great things grow...

