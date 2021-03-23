Irish Examiner view: Vanity project rightly hits the rocks

Irish Examiner view: Vanity project rightly hits the rocks

The project proved to be highly controversial. Picture: Nick Laham/ALLSPORT

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 08:19

Bucharest’s notorious Palace of the Parliament stands as one of modern Europe’s loudest expressions of bureaucratic hubris and disconnect. The building is so grossly excessive that it contributed to the 1989 execution of Romania’s communist dictator, Nicolae Ceauescu, and his wife Elena.

There is a considerable difference, if only in scale, between that vanity folly and the proposal to spend €25m on a whitewater rafting attraction in Dublin’s docklands. The mindsets behind both projects are far closer than is comfortable.

In today’s terms, certainly when compared to the National Children’s Hospital fiasco, €25m is small change for an infrastructure project. 

However, the symbolism of such a project, especially in a city where scores of thousands struggle to afford a home, would be incendiary. 

The Government’s decision not to fund the project is welcome, any other conclusion would veer dangerously close to Bertiebowl delusion. 

Indeed, the idea is so off-key that it brings into question the judgement of those who advanced it but, as is usual, accountability will be as rare as affordable housing in Dublin’s Docklands.

