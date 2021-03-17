Irish Examiner view: Curbing solid fuel use

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 08:22

It is not necessary to be sceptical to wonder at the veracity of that great marketing exaggeration: “Guaranteed Waterproof”. Any Irish person who knows our winter doubts there can be such a wonder garment.

Equally, it is not necessary to be overly sceptical to wonder at the “we’re all in this together” team song so often offered at a difficult moment. History, at almost every opportunity, confounds that pledge.

The campaign to greatly reduce our reliance on solid fuels for home heating runs the risk of falling into that category.

Though entirely legitimate in terms of improving public health — or at least reducing threats to it — it cannot be considered in isolation. Especially in a country with plans to expand farm and food production in ways that will, in the longer term, have a far greater impact on our world and health than properly-managed solid fuel systems.

These proposals may be necessary, but they also underline the need for an even-handedness not yet seen in policy measures demanded by these unavoidable realities.

