Irish Examiner View: Gorse fires environmentally destructive

Irish Examiner View: Gorse fires environmentally destructive

Setting of gorse fires should be prosecuted. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 10:29

The season for gorse fires is upon us. Though the practice has been a feature of hill farming for thousands of years, attitudes towards it have changed. It is now largely illegal and frowned upon, because of its impact on wildlife and plant life.

Designed to regenerate growth and make land viable for modest farming, it is now seen as unacceptably destructive, especially as habitat diversity is increasingly threatened by ever-more intensive farming.

The Fire, Land, and Atmospheric Remote Sensing of Emissions (FLARES) project at University College Cork has recorded the impact January gorse fires have had in parts of Co Kerry's Dingle Peninsula. Despite the ban, gorse fires placed huge demands on Co Kerry fire services, with eight crews from eight of  the county's 10  fire stations fighting almost 30 fires across the county on February 10.

Maybe it's time to make a comparable effort to identify and prosecute those responsible for this selfish, environmentally reckless behaviour.

Read More

Revealed: Images show long-lasting damage from Dingle gorse fires

More in this section

Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Irish Examiner view: Mortgages and housing should be about public good not private profit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards Irish Examiner view: Royal soap opera with Harry and Meghan
Sarah Everard missing Irish Examiner view: Make public spaces safe for everyone
Irish Examiner View: Gorse fires environmentally destructive

Irish Examiner view: More needs to be done with urgency about vaccine contracts

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices