Irish Examiner view: Royal soap opera with Harry and Meghan

Whether Meghan Markle is a far better actress than she was ever given credit for, or whether she and her husband are the victims of the most egregious campaign of vilification against them by the British royal family, is bound to keep the gossips busy for years.

The mixture of tears and tiaras on our TV screens makes for compelling viewing, even for those who claim to have little or no interest in royal affairs. It was Oscar Wilde who once declared that the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about. The most talked-about pair on earth at the moment are Harry and Meghan.