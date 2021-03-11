Irish Examiner view: Royal soap opera with Harry and Meghan

Mixture of tears and tiaras on our TV screens makes for compelling viewing
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who hit out at the British monarchy and mebers of the royal family during their candid Oprah Winfrey TV interview.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 07:54

Whether Meghan Markle is a far better actress than she was ever given credit for, or whether she and her husband are the victims of the most egregious campaign of vilification against them by the British royal family, is bound to keep the gossips busy for years.

The mixture of tears and tiaras on our TV screens makes for compelling viewing, even for those who claim to have little or no interest in royal affairs. It was Oscar Wilde who once declared that the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about. The most talked-about pair on earth at the moment are Harry and Meghan.

For decades now, the House of Windsor has provided us with sparkle, spectacle, and scandal in equal measure, a royal soap opera full of melodrama, dramatic twists, and surprises. From the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936, to Prince Charles’ public confession of infidelity in 1994, followed by Princess Diana’s TV chat with the BBC’s Martin Bashir in 1995, to last Sunday's interview with Oprah Winfrey, this is a series that looks set to run and run. 

