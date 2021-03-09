Irish Examiner view: Did we not learn 2008’s lessons?

Individuals who have experienced a life-shaping trauma are not usually asked to speak about it unless they choose to. This convention is a combination of respect and a defensive mechanism. It is designed not to distress the person with a story to tell or, equally, challenge their audience unduly. Most war veterans avail of this empathy and prefer not to make their personal horrors a conversation piece.

This is appropriate but is it possible that we have, as a society, embraced that idea to the extent that we have failed to deal with one of the greatest traumas inflicted on this society this century? Events of recent days and weeks suggest that may be the case.

The economic collapse of 2008 was one of the greatest peacetime destructions of wealth, economic and social security in modern times. It was immediately followed, as these events always are, by the never-again promises. One of those was that relationships would be, through regulatory supervision or legislation be rebalanced to better protect society from the wilder excesses and disdainful hubris of the financial services and banking sector.

The recent announcement from Ulster Bank that the lure of faraway, seemingly greener fields could no longer be resisted and that they would quit Ireland was the first of several events that reminded us of the consequences of relying on private entities to deliver social needs. That thanks-and-goodnight was followed by Bank of Ireland's announcement that, for the moment at least, it would close more than 100 branch offices.

Then the Davy stockbroking scandal broke reminding us that Anglo Irish Bank may be gone but out-of-control greed is ever-present at the highest levels. That impression was copperfastened by yesterday's Insurance Ireland announcement that there will be no immediate cut in premiums despite a radical overhaul of the compensation courts can offer.

Those four instances are neatly bookended by today's closing date for submissions to the Pensions Commission. There are few areas where the 2008 implosion had such a devastating impact as in the private pensions sector yet current thinking seems to be that even more workers may be obliged to engage with the very sector that broke so many life-defining promises over the last decade.

That old chastisement about doing the same thing repeatedly while hoping for a different outcome seems ever-more apt. These relationships and our responses to them are not working. It's time for an overhaul that goes well beyond curtailing the compo rates our legal system almost conspires to deliver.