Irish Examiner view: Doctor's college project shows anyone can make real change

A sense of individual powerlessness in the face of, say, climate change or the relentless concentration of wealth is not uncommon today.
It can be difficult to see how any individual contribution to the workings of our world might drive change much less be transformative.
Dr Mohsin Kamal, a Temple Street Hospital registrar in paediatric nephrology, has, with a very small group of friends, shown that where there is a will there’s a way. They have, over the last two years, built a college near his hometown in rural Pakistan that will help educate 1,000 students.
The initiative is particularly relevant for girls as there was no local college for them and many parents were reluctant to allow them to travel even for a life-changing education.
Dr Kamal recognises that luck played a role in his success but through his generosity and determination to offer an opportunity to others he gives us all an example of what we can do — and a reminder too to recognise how very lucky many of us have been and are.
An example of that may be how blasé we have become about the educational options available here.