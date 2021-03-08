Irish Examiner view: Perspective can be so confusing

Though perspective is supposed to be, among many things, the point at which experience, knowledge, possibility, and emotion mix, it can be, and often is, the strangest of things.
The few hundred people who protested peacefully in Cork this weekend have a perspective that imagines the great majority of us are sheep. The perspective of that majority might be far less benign.
There is, justifiably, concern over the fate of Dubai’s Princess Latifa, yet there is hardly a rustle about the fate of tens of thousands of “migrant workers” in that region. The man-made famine in Yemen, one that kills as effectively as a natural one, is known but tolerated in a see-no-evil way.
Last week, Gordon Elliott was excoriated for a terrible lapse of judgement, but we, in another see-no-evil accommodation, enjoy meat produced in ways that, increasingly, have more to do with a factory production line and all that implies in sustaining respectful animal husbandry.
Three executives at Davy, Ireland’s largest stockbroker, have resigned after an investigation into a 2014 deal that attracted a €4.1m fine. Davy did not, as it is obliged to, supervise 16 employees in their personal account dealings in the sale of Anglo Irish bonds for a client six years ago.
One of those who resigned — Brian McKiernan — is, with 13%, the largest shareholder in the firm that manages over €14bn in assets.
Two weeks ago, two former solicitors were jailed for their part in a €400,000 scam. Perspective is indeed everything.