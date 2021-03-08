Irish Examiner view: Hidebound views add to homes crisis

It is more than possible that, in time, some of the 50,000 or so students sitting the Leaving Cert this flummoxed year will study communications.

Some may major in political communications, that dark art of loaves-and-fishes conjuring of a gallon out of a pint glass. They will not lack raw material: Examples of desperate salesmanship dressed as policy abound.

They can study how one government or another spoke about Covid-19. They might notice the pattern so obvious in hindsight. A politician hinting at a too-grim-for-today measure that may become necessary the week after next, is, or was, a regular occurrence.

That softening is legitimate: None of us like kick-on-the-shin surprises. A more delving student might consider communications from a less-stressed, more-composed time, which might yield more rewarding examples of the art.

A hard-nosed student might line up promises with delivery and try to work out if the optimism generated by an announcement was offset, or worse, by failure to deliver. That student need only focus on our housing crisis to complete a most comprehensive thesis.

Today’s report that the Government’s plan to reuse empty homes to help tackle the housing crisis has failed dismally would be worth a chapter in that thesis, especially as delivery is 70% below what was promised. The plan has not, for whatever reason, even got into second gear.

The Repair and Lease Scheme (RLS) brought 198 houses back into use by August, having promised to repurpose 3,500. Central government can point a finger at local authorities, though. Some €10.7m was provided in RLS funding last year alone, but 10 local authorities, including Cork City, have not availed of the scheme

in four years. Waterford authorities spent more than €3.6m upgrading empty houses in the same period. Expressed in

another way, that would equate with a Leaving Cert student getting around 30% in an exam later this year. That’s not a mark that would augur well for their academic future.

That inability to repurpose empty houses has been exacerbated by the failure to change the Fair Deal Scheme to allow people who have moved into a nursing home to rent out their now-empty house. How bizarre. But then bizarre is a regular player in our housing crisis.

A current example is the Cabinet insistence that the €75m shared-equity scheme is anything but a sweetener for developers, despite official and NGO advice. But things, as a former taoiseach might have said, get more bizarre.

Dublin City Council’s chief quantity surveyor, Mark Bourke, recently warned that the council faces waiting times of up to six years before it can start construction of housing on its own sites. European procurement obligations and domestic red tape were blamed.

Ironically, the EU measure designed to offer transparency has become a barrier to resolving this crisis, one some analysts suggest the Government has grossly underestimated.

Fr Peter McVerry has warned that this administration is philosophically incapable of resolving this crisis. The evidence is mounting and incontrovertible — as is the increasing need for a radical change in how this crisis is tackled, an objective easily realised through honest communications.