Irish Examiner View: Protests in Dublin are unacceptable

The absolute right to protest does not, however, offer anyone latitude to attack gardaí
Irish Examiner View: Protests in Dublin are unacceptable

Protestors during the anti lockdown gathering in Dublin City centre following earlier violence.

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 07:49

Michael O'Hehir, the voice of the GAA from another time, use to describe flurries of half-hearted violence as a "schmozzle". Today's rugby commentators call such eventualities "handbags" 

Therefore, it might be appropriate to describe Saturday's events in Dublin as a schmozzle in a handbag. That is not to in any way underestimate them or disregard the attacks on gardaí. However, they were brief, concentrated, and quickly brought to an end by firm, entirely justified garda intervention.

The absolute right to protest does not, however, offer anyone latitude to attack gardaí. As anyone who lived through the recent 30 years of terrorism on this island knows, once that red line is crossed everything becomes very different.

As those events unfolded in Dublin, at least 18 people were killed when security forces in Myanmar used violence against anti-coup protesters. The UN reported that live bullets, stun grenades, and teargas was fired at demonstrators in several towns and cities.

Read More

Rapid 15-minute Covid tests key to reopening Irish society, confidential document reveals

More in this section

Mortgage approvals Irish Examiner View: Shift in property market is a chance to revive wilting rural communities
Irish Examiner View: Fraud gardaí are under-resourced Irish Examiner View: Fraud gardaí are under-resourced
Oisin McConville 27/1/2014 Irish Examiner View: We're on cusp of a problem gambling tsunami
dublin anti lockdown protests
Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020

Irish Examiner View: Schools reopening is a testing move for all of society

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices