Irish Examiner View: Protests in Dublin are unacceptable

Michael O'Hehir, the voice of the GAA from another time, use to describe flurries of half-hearted violence as a "schmozzle". Today's rugby commentators call such eventualities "handbags"
Therefore, it might be appropriate to describe Saturday's events in Dublin as a schmozzle in a handbag. That is not to in any way underestimate them or disregard the attacks on gardaí. However, they were brief, concentrated, and quickly brought to an end by firm, entirely justified garda intervention.
The absolute right to protest does not, however, offer anyone latitude to attack gardaí. As anyone who lived through the recent 30 years of terrorism on this island knows, once that red line is crossed everything becomes very different.
As those events unfolded in Dublin, at least 18 people were killed when security forces in Myanmar used violence against anti-coup protesters. The UN reported that live bullets, stun grenades, and teargas was fired at demonstrators in several towns and cities.