Irish Examiner View: New food policy must reflect climate threat

Division, and all too often division that hardens to polarisation, is the currency of this volatile age. It is as if we have forgotten how to communicate, to accept that views other than our own must be acknowledged and, to one degree or another, accommodated. Strife and failure can ensue, but that need not be the case.

The US’s recent elections, and especially subsequent protests, underlined an almost visceral, unbridgeable polarisation. That mutual disdain cannot end well. The UK, for however long more it can withstand the sundering forces of Brexit or Scottish nationalism, is another example.

The EU struggles to sustain the unity that was its founding principle. Differences over vaccines and whether the union is a social project or just an economic convenience are increasingly fractious. A recent Irish Times poll underlined widening differences in Ireland. Fianna Fáíl was supported by just 14% of those surveyed. Their lead coalition partner, Fine Gael, fell five points to 30%. Those figures do not augur well for the old establishment parties, but their refusal to renew themselves, to shift to embrace unavoidable, urgent change, will accelerate, that decline.

Housing is a primary issue, but so is environmental responsibility, a realisation that pushed the Green Party up to 6% and lifted party leader Eamon Ryan’s approval rating by eight points, to 35%. That issue, that stasis and dangerous

denial, crystalises around two decisions of recent days, both probably made very reluctantly.

The environmental NGO An Taisce has initiated a formal complaint to the EU, “on foot of failures under the Strategic Environmental Assessment [SEA] directive for Food Wise 2025”. That move came just as the umbrella group for environmental and conservation organisations — the Environmental Pillar (EP) — resigned from the Agri-Food 2030 Strategy stakeholder committee. Writing to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Karen Ciesielski of the EP said the strategy is “not something that our members can stand over or support”.

An Taisce echoed that disappointment, citing Government

“failures to monitor and remedy unforeseen environmental damage resulting from the current Food Wise 2025 strategy”.

That strategy imagined an 85% increase in exports, to €19bn; a 70% increase in value added to produce, to €13bn, and a 65% increase in primary production, to €10bn. Those sector-specific ambitions could not be achieved without a negative impact on our environment, nor without confirming our status as a pollution laggard. They contributed to our very poor ranking on international league tables.

The EU’s Sustainable Progress Index 2021 was published this week and shows that Ireland ranks 11th out of 15 comparable EU countries, based on their overall delivery of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Ireland, shamefully, comes last on the environment index. Those rankings and the fact that farming accounts for 37% of Ireland’s greenhouse-gas emissions (and is, according to the EP, “the leading cause of pollution of our waters... and the catastrophic decline of farmland birds...”) mean it can hardly be business as usual, much less a new set of more demanding targets. Stating the obvious and the increasingly urgent, Elaine McGoff, natural environment officer with An Taisce, said that Ireland “needs a... new model which works with and protects nature, and better supports and sustains Ireland’s rural communities and family farms”.

Some food-sector leaders might privately scoff at that perspective, but it is becoming the dominant view in Europe and will, in time, be the dominant view here. They can, like the

oldest, waning political parties, pretend that calls for change are a passing fad and persist with the greenwashing so undermining their credibility. This week, we again saw unusually concentrated rainfall and flooding. Scientists reported that the Atlantic Ocean circulation underpinning the Gulf Stream, the weather system that gifts us a moderate climate, is at its weakest in more than a millennium, because of climate breakdown. These issues cannot be avoided and must be reflected in Agri-Food 2030 Strategy, hopefully through consensus. This is a bigger test for the Government than they may realise. Should they endorse Agri-Food 2030, despite the real concerns of the EP, they will place themselves on the wrong side of history, and, ultimately, on the wrong side of an increasingly aware electorate.