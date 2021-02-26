Irish Examiner View: Communicorp sale should end petty veto

Denis O'Brien's radio group sold to UK-based Bauer Media Audio
Denis O'Brien who has sold Communicorp to UK-based Bauer Media Audio for a figure understood to be north of €100m. Picture: Fran Veale

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 08:03

Less than two years ago Independent News and Media were sold to Belgian group Mediahuis for €145.6m. The acquisition of Irish media platforms by foreign companies continued yesterday when Communicorp, the radio group controlled by Denis O’Brien, once a 29% shareholder in INM, was sold to UK-based Bauer Media Audio for a figure understood to be north of €100m.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, was not unexpected as 2016 efforts to sell Newstalk to INM, when Mr O'Brien was still a 29% shareholder in INM ran into the sand when INM executives disagreed over the station's valuation.

Yesterday's sale may bring Mr O'Brien's 30-year and very expensive adventure in Irish media to an end. It may, or at least it should bring one of the pettiest vetoes in Irish media to an end too. Since 2017 Communicorp has banned Irish Times staff from its studios because it was unhappy with accusations of sexism. If you can't stand the heat in the kitchen etc...

Sale of Communicorp closes a chapter for Denis O'Brien

