Irish Examiner View: Tackling the poodemic

Some are calling it the ‘poodemic’ — the growth in pet fouling on our streets over the past 12 months. But encountering dog dirt is no laughing matter. It is not only disgusting but potentially harmful.
The practice, by some owners, of allowing their pets to ‘do their business’ anywhere needs to be stamped out — figuratively, not literally. Similarly, the bizarre practice of placing the offending article in a bag and leaving it at the side of the road. We have plenty of laws against such behaviour but what we need is a change of mindset.
That applies to individual pet owners as well as local authorities who are failing to implement the law in any serious way, with some councils failing to issue any fines for years.
Education awareness campaigns, like that being launched by Cork County Council, will help, but we could also look to solutions elsewhere. In Brunete, a small town near Madrid, officials identified offending owners and then sent their dog poo back to them in a box as “lost property". A 70% drop in excrement on the streets was reported.