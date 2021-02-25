Irish Examiner View: Tackling the poodemic

Irish Examiner View: Tackling the poodemic

Joyce Reid with her dog Kenny-dog-leash and former  Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon highlight the major issue of dog waste in our public parks last year.

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 10:23

Some are calling it the ‘poodemic’ — the growth in pet fouling on our streets over the past 12 months. But encountering dog dirt is no laughing matter. It is not only disgusting but potentially harmful.

The practice, by some owners, of allowing their pets to ‘do their business’ anywhere needs to be stamped out — figuratively, not literally. Similarly, the bizarre practice of placing the offending article in a bag and leaving it at the side of the road. We have plenty of laws against such behaviour but what we need is a change of mindset.

That applies to individual pet owners as well as local authorities who are failing to implement the law in any serious way, with some councils failing to issue any fines for years. 

Education awareness campaigns, like that being launched by Cork County Council, will help, but we could also look to solutions elsewhere. In Brunete, a small town near Madrid, officials identified offending owners and then sent their dog poo back to them in a box as “lost property". A 70% drop in excrement on the streets was reported.

More in this section

File photo Gabriel Scally: North and Republic must harmonise Covid-19 response. Two approaches to coronavirus testing and contac Irish Examiner View: Dumping of Scally won't inspire confidence in CervicalCheck reform
Coronavirus - Tue Feb 23, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Plan heightens expectations
Belfast Trimble Reid Irish Examiner view: Time to be a school not a weak shoal
Joe Biden Campaigns In Western Pennsylvania One Day Before Election

Irish Examiner view: Taking pride in Irish-US relations

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices