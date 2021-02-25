Irish Examiner View: Tackling the poodemic

Some are calling it the ‘poodemic’ — the growth in pet fouling on our streets over the past 12 months. But encountering dog dirt is no laughing matter. It is not only disgusting but potentially harmful.

The practice, by some owners, of allowing their pets to ‘do their business’ anywhere needs to be stamped out — figuratively, not literally. Similarly, the bizarre practice of placing the offending article in a bag and leaving it at the side of the road. We have plenty of laws against such behaviour but what we need is a change of mindset.