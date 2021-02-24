Irish Examiner view: Plan heightens expectations

It was as if, yesterday, the weather gods colluded with Government spin doctors to show that things could be far more challenging than they already are. Weather alerts about floods exacerbating the difficulties of lockdown businesses did not turn into shop destroying deluges — but, be warned, they may yet. Nevertheless, Taoiseach Micheál Martin outlined the Government’s revised Living with Covid plan, including an extension of level 5 lockdown until April 5.

It might be wise to imagine that plan as a weather alert that may or may not transpire rather than a panacea. However, it would be very foolish not to take it seriously even if it is likely to be tweaked because of ever-changing pandemic realities.