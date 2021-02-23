Irish Examiner view: Space project plan highlights irony of poor broadband

If Kerry’s pubs were open it would not be too difficult to get an opinion on whether the possibility that Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink project may use a Kingdom site to test space-based broadband satellites is simple irony or just karma in action.

That site is in the Black Valley, a not-so-remote location that has the dubious honour of being among the very last places in Ireland to join national electricity and phone grids, a history of delays that would fuel that debate.