Irish Examiner View: No easy choices in the war against Covid-19 

The weekend prediction from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he does not see pubs or restaurants reopening before mid-summer was sobering in more ways than one. He suggested that the emergence of variations of the virus had moved the goalposts and undermined certainty and the best-laid plans.
The announcement, though hardly entirely unexpected, must have added greatly to the stress felt by those dependent on the sector, even more so for those who have invested careers and capital in a bar or restaurant. Their courage and resilience are being tested in unprecedented ways.
But what is the alternative? The growing chorus who challenge these very difficult lockdown measures seems unable to offer proposals endorsed by any recognised authority. That may be unpalatable but it is, for the moment at least, our reality. It seems that in some cases emotion is beginning to push rational judgement to the sidelines even as vaccination moves closer and closer.
The mid-summer predictions, disheartening as they were, were softened by Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday when he said “we’re looking at an outdoor summer” during which people should socialise outdoors. “Some level of mixing between households is going to be required for all of us to stay sane,” he acknowledged.
In the light of this, Irish Hotels Federation boss Elaina Fitzgerald Kane called for a review of help for the sector. Support will be needed and we can all contribute, and enjoy doing so, by committing some of the money those lucky enough to be able to save during the pandemic to a hotel or restaurant jolly as soon as they reopen.