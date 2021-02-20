Irish Examiner View: Women in struggles to live modern lives

This morning our From The Archives piece records that just a lifetime ago Baroness von Berg and Frau von Natzner, were beheaded in Berlin's Ploetzensee Prison. They wore evening dresses and white gloves to meet their executioner. Though 1930s Germany may not be an ideal benchmark to judge social progress this week's newspapers confirm that in many parts of the world women still face numbing cultural limits.

Seiko Hashimoto, the new head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee — what a poisoned chalice — took office after her predecessor Yoshiro Mori, resigned after making sexist comments. Mori seems reflective of Japanese culture as the Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan almost unchallenged since 1955, proposed allowing groups of about five women to attend meetings as long as they remained silent.