Irish Examiner View: Women in struggles to live modern lives

Yoshiro Mori resigned as head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee after making sexists comments.

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 10:56

This morning our From The Archives piece  records that just a lifetime ago Baroness von Berg and Frau von Natzner, were beheaded in Berlin's Ploetzensee Prison. They wore evening dresses and white gloves to meet their executioner. Though 1930s Germany may not be an ideal benchmark to judge social progress this week's newspapers confirm that in many parts of the world women still face numbing cultural limits.

Seiko Hashimoto, the new head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee — what a poisoned chalice — took office after her predecessor Yoshiro Mori, resigned after making sexist comments. Mori seems reflective of Japanese culture as the Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan almost unchallenged since 1955, proposed allowing groups of about five women to attend meetings as long as they remained silent.

On Thursday, the husband of Iran’s Alpine ski team coach Samira Zargari
used a local law and barred his wife from leaving the country. 

In Gaza, in a move that will appal many in the West who support the Palestinian cause, a Hamas-appointed Islamic court ruled women must secure permission from male relatives before travelling. A less rigorous version of that rule is in place to prevent married men from abandoning their families.

Sometimes it can be reassuring to look in the rearview mirror not to gloat about how far we have come but to remember what we have, thankfully, left behind.

