Irish Examiner View: We all have a part to play in tackling racism in Ireland

The best tool to combat racism is education, and both our communities and institutions must contribute.
Young activists from Youth Against Racism and Inequality (Yari) gathered outside the Dáil last December for a "teach out", calling on education minister Norma Foley to implement better inclusion of black, Traveller and migrant histories into the national curriculum, as well as compulsory anti racist training for all teachers. Picture: Moya Nolan

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 07:19

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

The words of the 18th-century Irish philosopher Edmund Burke have rarely been so apt, save for extending his warning on political apathy to women. Thankfully, there are few signs of a general political malaise in Ireland, with many younger people here willing to combat all forms of evil, most especially racism. That needs to be matched by Government action on integration to allow this country to develop into a welcoming, multicultural society. 

Whether we care to admit it or not, racism is a fact of Irish life, and it needs to be tackled at an institutional level as well as at community level. In the first instance, as the Immigrant Council of Ireland's Integration Conference has heard this week, a new national plan against racism is needed in Ireland to ensure that integration takes place. The Government’s three-year Migrant Integration Strategy, which was published in 2017, ended last year, and there is no indication yet as to a new one will be up and running.

In the second instance, the wider community should be aware that racism can be evident in more ways than one and can spread as quickly as any virus. However, there is no vaccine for racism and, like Covid-19, there are variants — like antisemitism, Islamophobia, as well as prejudice against Travellers and migrants — that need to be recognised and tackled robustly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised to do so at Government level, declaring: “This is a fight that will need to be sustained with energy and application into the future as new technologies and ever-evolving platforms provide new opportunities for old prejudice and hate.” 

Stirring words, but it is action that is most needed. Last June, the Government appointed an anti-racism committee with a mandate to develop a new national action plan but, as yet, there is no timeline for its implementation.

One area that is being tackled is direct provision. The long-awaited White Paper on ending the controversial system for housing asylum seekers — originally due to go before the Cabinet by the end of 2020 — will be finally be published by the Government next week, and that is a welcome development. There are also advances at local and regional level. The Immigrant Council of Ireland has acknowledged that much good work has already been done by, for example, Fingal Council and The Arts Council to facilitate integration, but a medium to long-term national policy is needed.

In the meantime, we can all do our bit. Protests can be useful and even necessary at times, but the best tool to combat racism in all its forms is education, both formal and informal. That means parents and adults instilling good values in their children and teaching them not just to respect diversity, but to embrace it. It may also mean children and young adults teaching their parents and older family members to check their own inherent prejudices.

Just like Covid, when it comes to combatting racism, we are all in this together.

