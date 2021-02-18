Irish Examiner view: 'Horrible trick' really on Princess Latifa

FORMER president Mary Robinson has said she felt “horribly tricked” by the family of Princess Latifa of Dubai, who claims she is being held against her will. After meeting her in the emirate in 2018, at the request of her mother, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, Mrs Robinson described Latifa as a "troubled young woman... in the loving care of her family".
That meeting was used by the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, to discount widespread allegations that he had arranged his daughter’s abduction after she fled in February of that year.
Mrs Robinson, who is also a former UN high commissioner for human rights, has chosen to speak out now, yet the conduct of the sheik in relation to his daughter has been well established for at least a year.
Her friend, Princess Haya, the sheikh’s sixth wife, fled the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April 2019, having become “terrified” of him. She moved to London with two of her other children and applied for custody of them there. Last March, the High Court in London found Sheikh Mohammed had “ordered and orchestrated” the abduction and forced return to Dubai of two of his daughters, Latifa and her sister, Shamsa.
While acknowledging that it takes a lot of courage for someone of Mrs Robinson’s international reputation to admit to being duped, the person who was really ‘horribly tricked’ is Princess Latifa herself.