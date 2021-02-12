Irish Examiner view: Catholic priests on the breadline 

During the early months of the pandemic the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys suggested that those who depend on performing in front of a live audience might have to retrain as Covid-19 restrictions would make it impossible for them to generate a regular income.
Her suggestion did not win her or her party new friends and she offended many of those committed to the performing arts.
Were she to make the same retrain suggestion to the Catholic priests of the Diocese of Kerry, some of whom have endured a 50% fall in their incomes because of Covid-19 restrictions, she might lose even more friends and offend even more people.
It is impossible to imagine that she would make such a suggestion even in this increasingly secular, occasionally stridently anti-any-religion society.
Kerry's priests, like priests and clerics of all hues, have a deep-rooted presence in our culture — an enduring reality that raises far more questions than it answers.