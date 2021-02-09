Irish Examiner view: Open and transparent Garda corruption probe is vital

Irish Examiner view: Open and transparent Garda corruption probe is vital
Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 09:27

If, as conventional wisdom suggests, nature abhors a vacuum, then social media thrives on one, as the thousands of DIY professors of epidemiology offering free consultations — and that’s more than they are worth usually — on Covid-19 confirm. 

In the absence of, or often despite, well-founded medical advice, they exploit the opportunities uncertainty and flux offer to undermine and challenge.

That more than 50 Munster gardaí have been interviewed in an anti-corruption investigation, unfortunately, creates the same kind of opening for those happy to sow doubt and to undermine faith in institutions on which we all rely.

The great majority of gardaí being interviewed are not suspects, but are being questioned in relation to officers already identified as suspects. 

The massive trawl stretching across two Garda divisions began last week and is ongoing. When it might conclude is unknown.

Though the circumstances are very difficult, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris might consider offering updates on the investigation, if only to nip sinister rumours in the bud.

Over 50 Garda witnesses interviewed in anti-corruption probe

