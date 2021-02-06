Irish Examiner View: Craving certainty in the time of Covid-19

As vaccines roll out, the search for some kind of certainty has become more urgent.

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 08:08

An ever-changing, fraught situation naturally leads to frustration and maybe even stirs some unspoken fears. When that mix comes together during a deadly pandemic the stakes, the potential for unease, dangerous division, and discontent are even higher. Those circumstances prevail today. Despite the efforts of many governments to come to grips with Covid-19, the air of uncertainty around our response can be unsettling.

Over the last months, the search for a vaccine was the dominant issue and now that several have been identified it seems that, along with vaccine delivery, the search for some kind of certainty has become more and more urgent.

This seems, at this moment at least, a fool's errand as circumstances change almost by the hour, certianly by the day. However, the suggestion that groups of local doctors may work together to administer vaccines might bring that moment closer. The idea, once again, shows that a collegiate approach is the only way to beat the wretched pandemic.

