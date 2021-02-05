Irish Examiner view: Driving home the message on road safety

Irish Examiner view: Driving home the message on road safety

Henry Kiely was jailed for five and a half years. Picture: North West Newspix

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 09:05

The justice system and community-wide efforts to improve road safety have been undermined by an almost institutionalised inability to enforce some of the sanctions imposed by one court or another on deviant, dangerous drivers.

This has been a dispiriting process for the gardaí who enforce legislation and those who try to change our culture around road usage.

Responsible road users — the great majority of people — are frustrated too. 

Despite that, there has been a huge shift in the culture around what is acceptable or not on our roads. This has led to a spectacular fall in road deaths, down from 415 in 2000 to 149 last year.

The decision to jail a disqualified driver for five and a half years because he crashed into and killed a farmer while having a row with his girlfriend will add momentum to that important change. Henry Kiely, aged 24, was also banned from driving for 30 years.

This is a tragic situation but if it changes the behaviour of others, it is entirely justified and maybe belated.

Read More

Corkman jailed for five years after killing farmer while driving at speed

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Garda dance routine is lifting spirit of the nation Irish Examiner view: Garda dance routine is lifting spirit of the nation
Irish Examiner view: Time for more humane policies on immigration in Ireland Irish Examiner view: Time for more humane policies on immigration in Ireland
Joe Biden Irish Examiner view: US politics is at a crossroads and must follow the right path
road safetycourtsdrivingdangerous driving
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 5, 2021

Irish Examiner view: DUP's opposition to NI protocol is reckless in the extreme

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices