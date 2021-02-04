Irish Examiner view: DUP's opposition to NI protocol is reckless in the extreme

The announcement by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that it is stepping up its campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol is reckless in the extreme, considering that it was just such ‘No Surrender’ style campaigns in the past that led on to 30 years of bloodshed, horror, and heartache in Northern Ireland.

As part of the current campaign, Arlene Foster and her party will refuse to participate in any north-south political engagement on issues related to the protocol.

Of particular concern is the suspicion that sinister forces are at play that underpin the DUP’s declaration of non co-operation with the Republic.

On Tuesday, inspections of goods arriving at Larne and Belfast ports were suspended and officials withdrawn after threats were made to port workers, with graffiti describing those staff as "targets".

What the DUP campaign announcement has done is to give political credence to those behind the threats.

The PSNI was remarkably quick to conclude that there was no evidence that the main loyalist paramilitary groups were behind the intimidation, laying the blame on individuals or small groups of extremists. But, like the remnants of the IRA, loyalist paramilitaries haven’t gone away entirely.

There is little doubt that the crass stupidity of the EU Commission in attempting to suspend the protocol to control the flow of Covid-19 vaccines from the EU has handed Ms Foster and her allies the ammunition to subvert it.

Neither is there much doubt that the DUP has been trying to undermine the protocol ever since it was made part of the Brexit agreement that UK prime minister Boris Johnson signed up to.

The DUP campaign serves as an attack not just on the Good Friday Agreement but also the Downing Street Declaration of 1993 that led to it.

The declaration was predicated on the concept of an “Irish dimension” by which the people of both traditions on the island had a right to resolve issues by mutual consent. That right needs to be reasserted.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has appealed for calm on the issue. “We need to dial this down. Let’s have leadership,” he said on RTÉ radio on Wednesday.

If leadership in Northern Ireland is needed, then it should begin with Mr Doherty’s own party which is, after all, part of the Northern Ireland executive.

Sinn Féin could start by pointing out to business leaders from among the unionist community in Northern Ireland the practical advantages of the protocol and how it gives them the best of both worlds — unfettered access to the UK internal market and access to the EU single market.

No other part of the UK, nor indeed the EU (the Republic included), enjoys such an advantage.

The first minister should ponder the rashness of the campaign; while risking peace, it also tries the patience of people in Britain.

She would do well to remember the words of her predecessor, Terence O’Neill, who in 1967 declared: “What kind of Ulster do you want? A happy and respected province, in good standing with the rest of the United Kingdom? Or a place continually torn apart by riots and demonstrations, regarded by the rest of Britain as a political outcast?”