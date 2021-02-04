Irish Examiner view: Garda dance routine is lifting spirit of the nation

Some gardaí even gave the dance routine an Irish twist, with a bit of damhsa Éireannach thrown in
Gardaí have come together to perform an arresting dance routine in response to a challenge by Swiss police.

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 08:16

The sight of gardaí taking part in the Jerusalema challenge is one to lift the spirit of the nation during lockdown.

Members of the force have stepped up to the challenge issued by Swiss Federal Police last month which saw the Swiss performing a dance routine set to the tune of 'Jerusalema', a song by the South African DJ and record producer, Master KG. 

The Swiss police tweeted that they were “looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo” but said their Irish counterparts might have some difficulty topping their "precision, discipline and perfectionism".

They were clearly wrong. Our men and women in blue stepped up to the challenge with skill and panache. 

Some gardaí even gave the dance routine an Irish twist, with a bit of damhsa Éireannach thrown in.

The video of the dancing gardaí has gone viral. From beautiful beaches, to ancient castles to city rooftops, these lords and ladies of the dance have put a spring in all our steps while showing the beauty of Ireland to the world. 

Fáilte Ireland bosses must be jumping — or dancing — for joy.

Garda dance challenge notches more than a million views

