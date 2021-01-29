Irish Examiner view: Vaccine wars to stiffen rules

Irish Examiner view: Vaccine wars to stiffen rules

That the EU has responded to the AstraZeneca controversy by suggesting vaccines destined for Britain would be blocked within days suggests we have reached a dog-eat-dog moment.

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 08:03

There is a brief moment in the scene-setting stage of that 1964 cinema epic Zulu when 150 British soldiers defending Rorke's Drift station against 4,000 local warriors felt a frisson of hope. After repelling the first, high-casualty Zulu attacks they imagined they might easily prevail only to be disabused. "They are only testing your defences and checking your gun numbers and placements," said an experienced policeman.

It is tempting, though far too glib, to suggest that Brexit Britain is testing EU defences over a 60% reduction in contracted vaccine supplies from British plants producing the AstraZeneca vaccine. There are far, far more lives at stake. So too is the relationship between Britain and the EU, one already strained and bruised over the last number of years.

EU states were more than disappointed last week when the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca company announced would cut vaccine deliveries to the EU by 60% in the first quarter of the year. The company cited production problems though the location of some of their plants in Oxford and Staffordshire seems to be the decisive issue. That reality did not prevent an AstraZeneca deal in the hundreds of millions to supply the EU  vaccines, one they cannot deliver because Britain, unsurprisingly, wants those vaccines for its own use. 

Read More

Supply issues remain as EMA to make decision on AstraZeneca vaccine

That the EU responded by suggesting vaccines destined for Britain would be blocked within days suggests we have reached a dog-eat-dog moment. As the EU shortage of vaccines bites home those tensions will deepen. 

Whether it was naive to hope vaccines would be exported from a country with its own needs or whether the manufacturer's decision to break a contract is an act of modern piracy is almost academic. We are, to use that half-forgotten injunction, where we are. As a relatively small, economically feeble force we may feel a chill wind, and endure a far longer vaccine wait than others though maybe not as long as the world's poorer, more easily ignored countries.

That changing circumstance, as is always the case with the pandemic, has added momentum to opposition calls for stricter lockdown measures. It is hard, even as figures seem to stabilise, to imagine that more challenging limitations on our lives will not be imposed.  

Read More

Alison O'Connor: Given our unique circumstances, zero Covid is simply not realistic

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: The world takes a step back from the brink of doomsday Irish Examiner view: The world takes a step back from the brink of doomsday
Irish Examiner view: Pandemic has brought new passions Irish Examiner view: Pandemic has brought new passions
Holocaust Memorial Day Irish Examiner view: Use past to renew hope not hatred
#covid-19vaccine#brexiteuastrazeneca
Irish Examiner view: Vaccine wars to stiffen rules

Irish Examiner view: Brava Cara, you gave such joy

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices