Irish Examiner view: Pandemic has brought new passions

Amidst all the restrictions, people are finding a silver lining as many engage in new hobbies
Irish Examiner view: Pandemic has brought new passions

Online communities such as Beekeepers of Ireland and Wild Camping Ireland have seen membership soar.

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 07:42

COVID-19 isn’t all bad news. Even in the midst of fear, frustration and anxiety, many thousands of people in Ireland have taken the opportunity to engage in new-found passions and interests since the pandemic began. 

Everything from birdwatching to astronomy to book reading have all shown a huge increase in interest. Tens of thousands of people have taken up activities at home like gardening, arts and crafts, and cooking. 

From taking up the ukulele with online lessons to making brown bread, the boredom that lockdown brings has energised the nation in some very positive ways.

More than 250,000 people have joined hobby groups on Facebook in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic. Online communities such as Beekeepers of Ireland and Wild Camping Ireland have seen membership soar.

The pandemic also contributed to a bumper year for the Irish book trade in 2020, with sales and revenue higher than at any time since the days of the Celtic Tiger.

When the pandemic finally passes — and it will — let us hope that many of us retain those interests and passions.

Read More

Wild Camping: Experienced campers on how and where to do it

More in this section

Business Trends Graphs and charts Irish Examiner view: IMF forecast gives us some optimism
Irish Examiner view: Jailing the mentally ill is a living echo of our past horrors Irish Examiner view: Jailing the mentally ill is a living echo of our past horrors
Irish Examiner view: Property market has become a loaded dice Irish Examiner view: Property market has become a loaded dice
Irish Examiner view: Pandemic has brought new passions

Irish Examiner view: Brava Cara, you gave such joy

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices