Irish Examiner view: Pandemic has brought new passions

COVID-19 isn’t all bad news. Even in the midst of fear, frustration and anxiety, many thousands of people in Ireland have taken the opportunity to engage in new-found passions and interests since the pandemic began.

Everything from birdwatching to astronomy to book reading have all shown a huge increase in interest. Tens of thousands of people have taken up activities at home like gardening, arts and crafts, and cooking.

From taking up the ukulele with online lessons to making brown bread, the boredom that lockdown brings has energised the nation in some very positive ways.

More than 250,000 people have joined hobby groups on Facebook in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic. Online communities such as Beekeepers of Ireland and Wild Camping Ireland have seen membership soar.

The pandemic also contributed to a bumper year for the Irish book trade in 2020, with sales and revenue higher than at any time since the days of the Celtic Tiger.

When the pandemic finally passes — and it will — let us hope that many of us retain those interests and passions.