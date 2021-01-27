Irish Examiner view: Brava Cara, you gave such joy

Cork mourns opera star O'Sullivan
CARADIVA: The late soprano, Cara O'Sullivan, who when she wasn't performing on some of the world's biggest stages, used her prodigious talents to help the citizens of the city and county.

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 07:30

THE death of singer Cara O’Sullivan has robbed Ireland not only of one of its greatest operatic stars of the modern era, but also one of its most engaging and memorable local celebrities. Cara not only had operatic talent, but she also had a personality that was delightful, funny, warm, and irrepressible.

As a performer, whether it was Sydney Opera House, Paris Opera, London’s Royal Albert Hall or her local parish church, she engaged with her audience in an intimate way that few international stars of any musical genre ever do.

Munster Rugby has remembered her as "the voice & curtain-raiser to so many of our greatest days in red"

Her powerful stage presence and her full voice gave her the authority to handle the most difficult of operatic roles. Her singing was exciting and dramatic, yet she always performed with great sensitivity and, such was her range, that she could reach the highest or lowest notes on a whisper. She was a versatile artist, in demand for opera, oratorio, and song recitals.

But, no matter where she performed during her 30-year career, her heart remained in her native Cork and she used her prodigious talents to help the citizens of the city and county in numerous charity events and benefit concerts. Cara’s debut CD, Caradiva, raised more than €250,000 for her favourite charity, Marymount Hospice in Cork. It was as a patient at the hospice that she died on Tuesday.

Cara was also an enthusiastic supporter of Munster Rugby and has been remembered by the team as "the voice & curtain-raiser to so many of our greatest days in red."

