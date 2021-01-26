Irish Examiner view:  A decade as a political leader

Micheál Martin is to be congratulated
Irish Examiner view:  A decade as a political leader

Ten years ago today Micheál Martin became leader of Fianna Fáil. Though Mr Martin does not glow with charisma like an Obama or a Merkel his commitment cannot be questioned.

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 07:54

Ten years ago today Micheál Martin became leader of Fianna Fáil. He and his family may indulge in a quiet, moment of satisfaction but any celebrations will be modest. Just as the circumstances that led to his leadership were grim, so too are todays. A different kind of chaos but chaos nonetheless. Like a young Irish rugby star sent on the pitch at, say, Stade de France on the 76th minute, to win his first cap as Ireland trail 34 to 9, the achievement may be real but the opportunities are limited.

That impression is strengthened by the fact that Mr Martin is unlikely to drown in the waves of loyalty, affection, or respect shown by his parliamentary party colleagues. They have, almost to a man, worked endlessly to undermine him more effectively than nearly any opponent. That they have failed to remove him, even in these grim circumstances, says a lot about Mr Martin's resilience and their effectiveness.

Though Mr Martin does not glow with charisma like an Obama or a Merkel his commitment cannot be questioned. He, like all of us, makes mistakes, a propensity underlined by the relentlessly changing circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic - circumstances that even an Obama or a Merkel would find challenging.

A decade as a political leader is an achievement, especially in red-in-tooth-and-claw Fianna Fáíl. Mr Martin is to be congratulated and maybe the best way we could do that is by asking ourselves what we really expect of a political leader and if those expectations are realistic.

Read More

Impeachment case of Donald Trump moves closer as House delivers charge

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: It’s necessary to accelerate transition Irish Examiner view: It’s necessary to accelerate transition
Irish Examiner view: Intolerance alive in US and Russia Irish Examiner view: Intolerance alive in US and Russia
Irish Examiner view: Hard decisions required on international travel Irish Examiner view: Hard decisions required on international travel
British Army border incursions archives

Irish Examiner view: More than a majority is necessary

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices